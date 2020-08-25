The West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse is closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to threats of inclement weather as Hurricane Laura makes its way to the coast.
Parish government offices are open today. Announcements regarding school closures are expected this afternoon.
