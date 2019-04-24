Jammane L. Jones, 34, 250 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, theft, possession
of stolen things, bench warrant
Summer Nadeau, 28, 31981 Burgess, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Kevin Wood, 36, 7642 Basset Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, violation of protective 3cts
Johnathan Chester, 29, 9217 Hermitage, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
John Rock, 36, 12941 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Cody Simoneaux, 27, 3541 Kahn St, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Sandra Kirby, 45, 1590 Court St, Lot 29, Port Allen, LA, simple assault
Warren Lejeune III, 25, 400 Gleason St, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Stephen Lejeune, 55, 375 Quiet St, Brusly, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, speeding
Rayshawn Molex, 31, 8970 Mandela Dr, New Roads, LA, bench warrant
Jason T. Jones, 32, 1060 8th St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Travis Walker, 34, 58335 Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Shantell D. Robertson, 35, 525 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon
Antonio Johnson, 32, 5327 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Clipper Harrison, 58, 2040 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, stalking, remaining after being forbidden, simple battery
William Bindon, 33, 1655 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana
Matthew Meche, 32, 710 S. Jefferson, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Phillip Williams III, 36, 4557 Main St, Addis, LA, bench warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA, aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia
Vinci A. Kelley, 31, 5703 Cypress St, St. Francisville, LA, possession of Heroin, possession of Tramadol, possession of Alprazolam
Charles Contois, 42, 4466 S. Maiden Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS 3cts, possession of schedule III, CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS 2cts, possession of drug paraphernalia
D’Quinton Jackson, 26, 217 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Joyce Goudeau, 54, 10222 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Mark Faber, 38, 29020 LA Hwy 43 #26, Albany, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, no insurance
William Perkins Jr, 37, 779 N. 10th St, Port Allen, LA, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer
Ernest Young III, 34, 1534 Rev. Manuel, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Nicholas Steib, 35, 5807 Andre St, Port Allen, LA, theft of a motor vehicle
Devin Dunbar, 28, 1265 Court St, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Sheila Dunn, 32, 1272 Maryland Avenue, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Rickey Jackson, 49, 147 Roosevelt St, Port Allen, LA, turn signals required, improper lane usage, fake MVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS
Javante Roy, 24, 4308 Jacqueline Dr, Baker, LA, simple battery
Trevor David, 24, 2301 Anniston Oaks Dr, Gulfport, MS, bench warrant
Ray Bryant Jr., 34, 360 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Kristina Albarez, 30, 4453 Trail Dr, Addis, LA, fugitive from ISO
Emile Bellsito, 29, 11575 Sullivan Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Robert Watts, 49, 11222 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft
Lloyd Johnson Jr., 18, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Lloyd Johnson Sr., 59, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Robert Jones, 42, 1405 Cherry St, Slidell, LA, possession of stolen things
Edith Tillman, 47, 1210 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, criminal damage to property
Shana Ritcher, 44, 13907 Tech Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Latonya Bankston, 45,
3793 Church St, Slaughter, LA, theft, remaining after being forbidden, bench warrant
Lavonne Gavin, 52, 419 Deemer St, Denham Springs, LA, theft
Carlo Canova, 57, 23055 D’albor St, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation
Eric Boudreaux, 28, 15750 Hwy 3000, Ramah, LA, probation violation
Robert Sproles, 27, 3169 Poydras Bayou Rd, Erwinville, LA, felony theft 2cts, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary 2cts, illegal possession of stolen things
Norman McNew, 54, 3245 Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, attempted simple burglary
Carl Perkins, 55, 3718 Lorraine St, Baton Rouge, LA, vehicular homicide, driving under suspension
John Calloway, 36, 7460 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Erlisha Walker, 23, 58478 WW Harleaux, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Randy Bryant, 17, 32510 Graham St, White Castle, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting
Michael Mitchell, 24, 1249 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, possession of stolen things
Kyaundria Bennett,36, 57910 McDaniel St, Plaquemine, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery
Alvin Woolfolk, 17, 10680 Hwy 77, Maringouin, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting
Galyn Butler, 22, 3666 Addis Lane, Addis, LA, aggravated assault
Jacob Warren, 23, 1227 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, theft
Javier L. Russ, 28, 58740 Iron Farm Rd, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1st offense, failure to maintain control, open container
Leon J. Jackson, 21, 350 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Herman Williams III, 24, 8274 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana
Avril Tate, 24, 32235 Papet St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant
Michael Dupont, 42, 12450 Hamilton St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense
Emanuel Dunn, 34, 14728 Central Woods, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, bench warrant, two tail lamps required, misuse of temp tag
Demetria Solomon, 26, 1149 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
