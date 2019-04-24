Arrest Report header

Jammane L. Jones, 34, 250 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, theft, possession

of stolen things, bench warrant

Summer Nadeau, 28, 31981 Burgess, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Kevin Wood, 36, 7642 Basset Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, violation of protective 3cts

Johnathan Chester, 29, 9217 Hermitage, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

John Rock, 36, 12941 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Cody Simoneaux, 27, 3541 Kahn St, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property

Sandra Kirby, 45, 1590 Court St, Lot 29, Port Allen, LA, simple assault

Warren Lejeune III, 25, 400 Gleason St, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery

Stephen Lejeune, 55, 375 Quiet St, Brusly, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, speeding

Rayshawn Molex, 31, 8970 Mandela Dr, New Roads, LA, bench warrant

Jason T. Jones, 32, 1060 8th St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Travis Walker, 34, 58335 Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Shantell D. Robertson, 35, 525 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon

Antonio Johnson, 32, 5327 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant 2cts

Clipper Harrison, 58, 2040 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, stalking, remaining after being forbidden, simple battery

William Bindon, 33, 1655 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana

Matthew Meche, 32, 710 S. Jefferson, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Phillip Williams III, 36, 4557 Main St, Addis, LA, bench warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA, aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia

Vinci A. Kelley, 31, 5703 Cypress St, St. Francisville, LA, possession of Heroin, possession of Tramadol, possession of Alprazolam

Charles Contois, 42, 4466 S. Maiden Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule II CDS 3cts, possession of schedule III, CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS 2cts, possession of drug paraphernalia

D’Quinton Jackson, 26, 217 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Joyce Goudeau, 54, 10222 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Mark Faber, 38, 29020 LA Hwy 43 #26, Albany, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, no insurance

William Perkins Jr, 37, 779 N. 10th St, Port Allen, LA, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer

Ernest Young III, 34, 1534 Rev. Manuel, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm

Nicholas Steib, 35, 5807 Andre St, Port Allen, LA, theft of a motor vehicle

Devin Dunbar, 28, 1265 Court St, Port Allen, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Sheila Dunn, 32, 1272 Maryland Avenue, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Rickey Jackson, 49, 147 Roosevelt St, Port Allen, LA, turn signals required, improper lane usage, fake MVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS

Javante Roy, 24, 4308 Jacqueline Dr, Baker, LA, simple battery

Trevor David, 24, 2301 Anniston Oaks Dr, Gulfport, MS, bench warrant

Ray Bryant Jr., 34, 360 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Kristina Albarez, 30, 4453 Trail Dr, Addis, LA, fugitive from ISO

Emile Bellsito, 29, 11575 Sullivan Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

Robert Watts, 49, 11222 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft

Lloyd Johnson Jr., 18, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery

Lloyd Johnson Sr., 59, 2848 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery

Robert Jones, 42, 1405 Cherry St, Slidell, LA, possession of stolen things

Edith Tillman, 47, 1210 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, criminal damage to property

Shana Ritcher, 44, 13907 Tech Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Latonya Bankston, 45, 

3793 Church St, Slaughter, LA, theft, remaining after being forbidden, bench warrant

Lavonne Gavin, 52, 419 Deemer St, Denham Springs, LA, theft

Carlo Canova, 57, 23055 D’albor St, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation

Eric Boudreaux, 28, 15750 Hwy 3000, Ramah, LA, probation violation

Robert Sproles, 27, 3169 Poydras Bayou Rd, Erwinville, LA, felony theft 2cts, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary 2cts, illegal possession of stolen things

Norman McNew, 54, 3245 Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, attempted simple burglary

Carl Perkins, 55, 3718 Lorraine St, Baton Rouge, LA, vehicular homicide, driving under suspension

John Calloway, 36, 7460 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Erlisha Walker, 23, 58478 WW Harleaux, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Randy Bryant, 17, 32510 Graham St, White Castle, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting

Michael Mitchell, 24, 1249 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, possession of stolen things

Kyaundria Bennett,36, 57910 McDaniel St, Plaquemine, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery

Alvin Woolfolk, 17, 10680 Hwy 77, Maringouin, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting

Galyn Butler, 22, 3666 Addis Lane, Addis, LA, aggravated assault

Jacob Warren, 23, 1227 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, theft

Javier L. Russ, 28, 58740 Iron Farm Rd, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1st offense, failure to maintain control, open container

Leon J. Jackson, 21, 350 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Herman Williams III, 24, 8274 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana

Avril Tate, 24, 32235 Papet St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant

Michael Dupont, 42, 12450 Hamilton St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense

Emanuel Dunn, 34, 14728 Central Woods, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, bench warrant, two tail lamps required, misuse of temp tag

Demetria Solomon, 26, 1149 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

