Nathan Roubique, 35, 309 S. Vaughn St, Brusly, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS 3cts, remaining after being forbidden
Larry Pierre, 62, 1515 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua Cain, 33, 4747 Annette Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Armando Gonzalez, 45, 102 Pine St, Rio Grande, TX, possession with intent to distribute cocaine 20 kilos
Timothy Beasley, 38, 924 B Muscogee Rd, Cantonment, FL, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute cocaine 20 kilos
Joshua Williams, 22, 1116 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Angel Daigle, 33, 6242 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Chrishana Thomas, 33, 660 Havenwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Elvin Pierce, 49, 22515 O’neil Rd, Plaquemine, LA, theft
Kevin Girior, 40, 33870 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, driving under suspension, bench warrant 2cts
Shermaine Venable, 37, 2855 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Lashonda Williams, 39, Aubrey Ann Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Bernell Alexander, 34, 312 Maumus Ave, New Orleans, LA, fugitive from Orleans
Parish Robyn Babin, 38, 2647 Credeur Lane, Port Allen, LA, simple assault
Tokeshia Dunn, 38, 6008 Dutton St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, theft
Jessie Nelson, 40, 1043 Rosedale Lane, Port Allen, LA, theft
Gregory Viator Jr., 32, 102 Lonnie Lane, Krotz Springs, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Clevonn Diggs, 17, 17741 LaGrange Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from Henry County Sheriff ’s Office
Joni Lejeune, 32, 57805 Orange St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Malcolm Whitlow III, 36, 609 Miles Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
