Jermaine Wright, 38, 3539 Winbourne Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Adam Layton, 20, 10291 Hwy 979, Torbert, LA, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, illegal carrying of a weapon with CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Julius Williams, 38, 1513 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, bench warrant
Montrell Green, 34, 59605 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA, felony theft Lacey
Billeaudeaux, 34, 7766 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant
Shaneika S. Blakes, 29, 1554 N. 40TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
William Butler, 37, 105 Whispering Circle, Byron, GA, domestic abuse battery
Damarcus Ray, 26, 719 Court St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Raymond Phillips, 43, 1471 Rev. Manuel Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Dawn Anderman, 48, 7867 5TH St, Addis, LA, fugitive from PCPSO
Chad David, 43, 7867 1st St, Addis, LA, fugitive from PCPSO
Joshua Williams, 22, 1010 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, battery of a police officer, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer
Erik Lynch, 48, 1813 Parkside Dr, Liberty, MS, following too close, posses-sion of schedule I CDS
Dakota Spurlock, 33, 11836 E. Subdivision Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft, bench warrant
Dwayne Roberts, 31, 1807 Progress Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery
Jude Landry, 19, 4241 Foret St, Addis, LA, 2nd degree battery
Edith Brown, 22, 3363 Randall Blue Gay St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Samuel Gibson III, 47, 2038 Arizona St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance
Jimmy Bailey Jr., 24, 7725 Amhurst Rd, Star City, AR, DWI misdemeanor offense
Kevin Wood, 36, 7642 Basset Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, violation of protective order
Jamon Charles, 30, 4565 Cobb St, Zachary, LA, theft
Jonathan Gremillion, 37, 11944 Parkland Dr, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Jayden Rice, 17, 4040 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, terrorizing
Tiny Hawkins, 61, 884 N. 11TH St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery with adangerous weapon, battery of a dating partner
Eric Solomon, 39, 1013 Solomon St, Port Allen, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, driving under suspension, improper lane usage
Vincent Bridgewater, 26, 63510 Old Hwy 77, Plaque-mine, LA, bench warrant
Shenkeitha A. Anthony, 39, 24805 Hebert St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Ashley Young, 26, 4727 Aubrey Lane, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Blake Carr, 23, 2481 Suggs Rd, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree battery
Kenneth Coleman, 37, 2966 Kimberly Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 2nd
Lajuan Dabney, 45, 1143 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Trevion Hall, 18, 53195 Point St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1st, improper lane usage
George Guillory, 50, 12180 Sparks Lane, Maringouin, LA, DWI 3rd offense, improper lane usage
John Taplin, 36, 709 Dan-iel St, Kenner, LA, fugitive from Harris County, TX
Travis Moses, 57, 1018 Eleanor Dr, Alexandria, LA, domestic abuse battery
