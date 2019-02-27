Michael Horton, 32, 12129 Cimmaron Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Kendell Snearl, 38, 2737 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Derrick Lacoste, 22, 2121 N. Lobdell Blvd Apt 605, Baton Rouge, LA, stop sign violation, flight from an officer, driving under suspension, fake MVI, obstruction of justice
Jared Collins, 19, 20888 Doughty Dr Apt 129, B-ton Rouge, LA, threatening a public official
Chelsea Quin, 26, 6937 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant Nicole Collins, 45, 2060 S. Flynn Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Floyd Johnson Jr., 34, 2737 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, simple battery, bench warrant
Justin Harmon, 29, 11760 Doyles Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jordan Dupont, 37, 1621 Stonegate Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, failure to maintain control, fake MVI, driving under suspension
Aniyah Carr, 29, 5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Brendon Jackson, 19, 5852 Adams Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Brandon Whaley, 34, 1315 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, negligent injuring
Terron Jackson, 29, 429 Gwin St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Nicole Martin, 29, 7546 Kim Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Christopher Doughty, 25, 26547 Parkwood Dr, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
Roderick Provo, 31, 53970 Ella Rd, Plaquemine, LA, flight from an officer, reckless operation, no driver’s license, stop sign violation 7cts
Jason Williams, 37, 58849 Annex St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense
Darius Ellis, 30, 1120 Spanish Town Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm on school property
Roosevelt Dunn, 52, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Lori Gaudet, 49, 6312 Pelican Crossing Dr, Gonzales, LA, bench warrant
Breanna McBride, 25, 13605 Devall Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Ernesto Cruz, 34, 226 Ship Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st offense, improper lane usage, open container, driving under suspension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.