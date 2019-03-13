Harry Simon, 31, 58150 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, probation warrant
Jamison Efferson, 43, 6552 Lake Mary Dr, Baker, LA, parole violation
Freda Foster, 32, 21251 Perrin Ferry, Springfield, LA, possession of methamphetamine, bench warrant
Michelle Diffey, 29, 1378 W. Parkway, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Kristina Albarez, 29, 4453 Trial Dr, Addis, LA, speeding, suspended driver’s license, bench warrant 2cts
Andre Griffin, 21, 12243 Maple St, Erwinville, LA, possession of stolen firearms, fake MVI
Jaquante Alexander, 22, 900 Mississippi St #17, New Iberia, LA, obstruction of justice, open container, no driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS
Andre Batiste, 22, 217 Spring St, Lafayette, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS, open container
Mark Simon, 30, 737 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment
Lashon Crawford, 43, 2420 Commercial Dr Apt D3, Port Allen, LA, felony theft
Lawrence Bajoie, 33, 2156 WJ Wicker Rd, Zachary, LA, probation violation
Jody Young, 50, address unknown, probation violation
Johannes Domingue, 23, 207 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, armed robbery 2cts
Prince Honore, 34, 2029 Jasper St. Apt A, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Marcus Blair, 36, 4265 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
O’Neil Landry III, 38, 823 N. Brusly Oaks, Brusly, LA, violation of protective order
Ernest Altazan, 32, 14186 Patin Dyke Rd, Ventress, LA, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia
Keoka Fields, 35, 34682 Hwy 74, Geismer, LA, bench warrant
Jeffery Pike, 27, 645 University Walk, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Michael Benton, 43, 46053 Randall Rd, Hammond, LA, bench warrant
Keithen Bellazin, 26, 128 Cherry St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant
Tyler Webre, 25, 5378 Yatton Dr, Addis, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, improper lane usage
Sean Cheeseboro, 32, 810 Sun Rd, Lower Peach Tree, AL, DWI misdemeanor offense, reckless operation
