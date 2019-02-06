Isaiah Overstreet, 57, 5357 Flynn Rd, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, aggravated assault
Leon Veals, 36, 4949 Crown Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, no proof of insurance, switched plates, no registration, probation warrant
Donald Francois Sr, 60, 1960 Thomas Delpit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, principal to theft
Darian Claiborne, 24, 1124 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Dustin Brown, 26, 57705 Canal St, Plaquemine, LA, battery of a correctional employee 2cts, resisting an officer with force or violence 3cts Jerry Worthy, 26, 22720 West St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant 3cts
Charles Brown, 73, 8378 Lebeau, Livonia, LA, issuing worthless checks 12cts
Samantha Henderson, 51, address unknown, bench warrant
Glennis Piper, 38, 931 Eleanor St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Michael Beverly, 22, 243 River Port Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Kerwin Buckles, 34, 1089 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Terry Walters, 60, 3466 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, remaining after being forbidden, disturbing the peace
Henry Myles, 37, 58819 Capt TT Harris, Plaquemine, LA, theft
Tammy Edwards, 46, 12621 Canterbury Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Hosie Scott, 48, 10422 Graves Crossing, Ethel, LA, home invasion, armed robbery
Jacob Armstead, 36, 1649 Rue Cortez, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of cocaine
Andrew Baker, 30, 36626 Plantation Ave, Prairieville, LA, theft
Joshua Turner, 27, 6072 Sumrall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Darrius Sibley, 26, 1436 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Brandon Alford, 23, 3874 Kahns Rd # 7, Port Allen, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense
Quinton Johnson Sr., 42, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Amanda Young, 39, 626 John Addie Rd, Port Barre, LA, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass
Irvin Allen, 21, 980 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer
Clipper Harrison, 58, 2040 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Rachel Prudhomme, 39, 786 Burbridge St, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS
Tina Cangelosi, 47, 9501 Gene Buckey Ave, Denham Springs, LA, theft, theft of a motor vehicle
Paulette Alford, 44, 3543 Osceola St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Keyaria Myers, 19, 10646 Shermoor Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Whitney Gascon, 57, 23975 Harmason St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Lavonne J. Gavin, 51, 1957 N. Ardenwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Kristen Wight, 30, 1658 Arlington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Beth Toups, 38, 4777 Avery Grace, Addis, LA, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace
Brian Jordan, 21, 22870 Blakney Dr, Plaquemine, LA, failure to maintain control, flight from an officer
Barbara Bell, 36, 935 N. 48TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Leonard Johnson, 45, 17544 Breman Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, turn signals required, following too close, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug
James Veal, 41, 4066 Trueil Rd, Port Allen, LA, failure to maintain control, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, turn signal required, bench warrant
Jonathan Millien, 33, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant
Jacob Lacour, 18, 3620 Audrey St, Livonia, LA, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon
April Stafford, 24, 3346 Gladys Dr, Addis, LA, domestic abuse simple assault
Jeffery Brown, 42, 36209 Outback Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
Uchaka Snearl, 42, 2320 Commercial Dr Apt 27, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tre’ M. Ardoin, 18, 2850 Hwy 190 West #36, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Dedric Davis, 48, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, remaining after being forbidden
La Shandria Williams, 20, 4858 Clover St, Houston, TX, possession of schedule I CDS 2cts, illegal carrying of a weapons with a CDS, illegal possession of a stolen firearm
Allen Johnson, 30, 1231 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, turn signal required
