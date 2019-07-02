Stacey Paul, 49, 1911 Clanton St, Shreveport, LA, simple assault, resisting an officer, simple battery, bench warrants 2cts
Demond Quinn, 39, 1745 North 28th St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery
Darrius Burbank, 31, 37430 Parkwood Ave, Prai-rieville, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of CDS in presence of a juvenile Joshua Randle, 30, 1108 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Claibon Brown, 58, 1464 Napoleon Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Kimberly Barrow, 37, 4264 N. Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault
Kirsten Nickens, 20, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, theft
Ronald Spears, 57, 2626 Bluebell St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, posses-sion of marijuana
Cedric Davis, 48, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, theft, remaining after being forbidden
Patrick Crawford, 40, 8020 LA Hwy 1 #25, Addis, LA, license plate required, driving under suspension, possession of alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS 2cts, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in presence of a minor 4 cts, possession of drug paraphernalia
Demarcus Green, 26, 680 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal tint, driving under suspension, bench warrant 2cts
Derkirra Wilkerson, 38, 2385 Airline Hwy Apt 1, Baton Rouge, LA, remain-ing after being forbidden
Chelsea Haney, 29, 510 Westwood, Mobile, AL, possession of stolen things
Andrew M. Hebert, 25, 2128 Brightside Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicita-tion of a minor, trafficking of children for sexual purposes
Tyler M. Toussey, 19, 6761 S. LA 1, Addis, LA, speed-ing, careless operation, flight from an officer Julie Juge, 47, 4158 Oakland Ave, Erwinville, LA, bench warrant
Ryland Houston, 34, 3527 Plantation Ridge, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Dexter Whittington, 31, 15552 W. Main St, Cutoff, LA, bench warrant
Darrius Burbank, 31, 37430 Parkwood Ave, Prairieville, LA, possession of marijuana, illegal use of CDS in presence of minors
Tonya Jenkins, 35, 58815 Annex St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Nartasha Battiste, 37, 250 N. 14TH St #20, Port Allen, LA, possession of mari-juana
Curtis Murphy, 31, 1641 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana
