Sarah Brannan, 29, 63250 B Hwy 404, Plaquemine, LA, failure to signal, driving under suspen-sion, expired registration, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyus Allen, 23, 4836 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of CDS in presence of a minor
Scarlett Solet, 38, Kyne Rd, Anniston, AL, monetary instrument abuse 3cts
Jordan Ferguson, 44, 13344 Chaffer Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Kermit Valentine, 40, 4241 Foret St, Addis, LA, possession of schedule II meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Carl Arnaud, 23, 58723 Lucky St, Plaquemine, LA, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, speeding, possession of MDMA, 2nd degree battery
William Melancon, 24, 4031 Paw Tucket, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Travarez Parsons, 37, 415 Jennifer Jean, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 3RD offense, red light violation, no driver’s license
Brian Michael, 38, 520 E. Main St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Colby Jackson, 23, 1033 Morning Glory Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II meth, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Eric Hill, 47, 3713 Eaton St, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Courtney Trusclair, 24, 2480 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Disean Ester, 19, 6119 Badeaux St, Convent, LA, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Armando Gonzales, 36, 34769 Buck Carroll Rd, Walker, LA, possession with intent to distribute met, possession of drug paraphernalia
Deandre Mills, 23, 2708 Chippewa St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape
Carlisa Askins, 39, 2634 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, felony theft, malfeasance in office
Ernest Altazan III, 32, 14186 Patin Duke Rd, Ventress, LA, possession of schedule II CDS
Laura Bass, 33, 616 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, DWI 2ND offense, head lamps required, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Donald Shearman, 48, 2377 Dalworth St, Grand Prairie, LA, resisting an officer, possession of meth
Latonya Williams, 38, 4124 W. Nic Dr, Addis, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, attempted simple escape, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, resisting an officer
Darius Jackson, 25, 12454 Dempsey Lane Rd, Geismar, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, bench warrants
Derico Williams Jr., 18, 2473 Amarillo St, Baton Rouge, LA, principal to simple burglary
Steven McCray, 20, 3112 Mission Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, principal to simple burglary
Keymond Sanford, 19, 2292 70TH Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, principal to simple burglary, possession of a stolen firearm
Shaderick Jones, 42, 435 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from St. Gabriel PD
Kristie Wells, 39, 9051 Delta Place, New Roads, LA, issuing worthless checks
Jasmine Jackson, 21, 38522 Daville Rd, Prairieville, LA, possession of marijuana
Kaelynn Hathaway, 18, 8978 Singleton Rd, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia
Antonio Burgos, 34, 9326 Airport Rd, St. Francisville, LA, no insurance, expired license plate
Thomas Solet, 38, 5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, monetary instrument abuse
Charles Glover, 29, 5830 Princess Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, brake lamps required, simple possession of marijuana, bench warrants 2cts
Allen Hornsby, 66, 310 East Ogukadekobia St, Ontario, Canada, disturbing the peace
Keldrick Dunn, 21, 5620 Matthew St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, simple battery
Catherine Effler, 18, 20061 Dunson Park Ave, Ponchatoula, LA, DWI 1ST, careless operation
Madison Graham, 25, 438 Venzule Dr, Brusly, LA, reckless operation, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, open container, DWI 3rd
Jordan Vallet, 29, 2420 Oak Alley Dr, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, following too close
Shalayna Jackson, 26, 132 Belle Rose Lane, Belle Rose, LA, no insurance, no driver’s license, altered MVI
Joshua Williams, 23, ad-dress unknown, remaining after being forbidden
Michael Tullier, 34, 3241 Tullier Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Chelsey Blanchard, 23, 3734 S. Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Samantha Kemp, 27, 3734 S. Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, speeding, no driver’s license, possession of a legend drug, possession of meth
Alice Shepheard, 29, 2522 N. Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jordan Ferguson, 44, 13344 Schaffer Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Aletha Johnson, 42, 1436 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Corey Harris, 29, 542 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tara Pourciau, 51, 1039 Avenue, Port Allen, LA, simple battery
Benjamin Sparks, 38, 58488 WW Harleaux, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Earl Quatrevingt, 35, 53400 Bayou Jacob, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Donovan Bessie, 27, 1325 California Ave, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, illegal possession of stolen things
Marcos Sanchez, 22, 57846 Canal St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of firearm by a felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, simple battery, aggravated assault
Shontrel Whaley, 38, 501 N. 15TH Street, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1st, following too close
Josephine Walker, 59, 1360 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Raynod Franklin, 67, 1360 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property
