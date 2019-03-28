Tammy Chance, 49, 1717 Kendalia, Blanco, TX, DWI 2nd offense
Donovann Gordan, 22, 3030 Congress Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a felon
Norris Jack, 55, 5841 Flynn Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on divided highway, issuing worthless checks
Monique Taylor, 41, 10968 Worthington, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to signal, improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of oxycodone, possession of schedule IV, possession of tramadol
Jason Knight, 31, 2420 Commercial Dr Apt C2, Port Allen, LA, improper telephone communication
Tommy Scott, 25, 10725 Hwy 977, Maringouin, LA, careless operation, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Tristian Freenette, 18, 2850 Hwy 190 Lot 27, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS
Michael Ardoin, 51, 6937 Hwy 190 West, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, home invasion
Jorge Rivera, 34, 1313 AW Main St, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Stacy Paul, 49, 980 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, simple assault, disturbing the peace
Marcus Sargent, 39, 4548 Tigerland Ave #76, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to maintain control, no driver’s license
Terrica Phillips, 34, 1340 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Kevin Lathan, 49, 3119 Dayton St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Sarah White, 32, 9213 Henderson Rd, Denham Springs, LA, fugitive from LPSO
Kevin Lee, 54, 8540 Santa Rosa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Brittany Lemar, 31, 359 Tracy Porter, Port Allen,
LA, bench warrant Ty Thibodeaux, 22, 980 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, no insurance, no MVI, driving under suspension, switched license plates
James Pierson, 53, 2223 General Lee, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts, no proof of insurance, false MVI, driving under suspension
Howard Murray, 27, 20725 Charles Ory Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Roderick Brown, 36, 77625 Jacob St, Maringouin, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Jeffery D. Sibley, 27, 1436 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
