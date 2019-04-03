Richard Roberts III, 18, 435 Rosedale Rd #8, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone
Devonte Cannon, 20, 808 Cypress St, New Roads, LA, remanded by surety
Damian Williams, 38, 1087 Oregon St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 3cts
Kyle Patterson, 23, 601 West Indigo, Compton, CA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
Javell Palmer, 27, 576 West 2nd St, Reserve, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS
Marti Hebert, 45, 60125 Grand St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule II methamphetamine
Christopher Solomon, 27, 105 St. Jude St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant
Bruce Lejeune, 46, 1812 S. Winterville Rd, Port Allen, LA, improper telephone communications
Gabrielle Bynum, 33, 3970 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, filing or maintaining false public records, bench warrants
Roderick Collier, 45, 3018 Cape Hatteras St, Baton Rouge, LA, remaining after being forbidden, theft, bench warrant
Alex Sanders, 57, 3455 Lane Oak Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, remaining after being forbidden
Mark Jones, 50, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Kala Davis, 32, 32640 Francis St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant
Lyndsey Langlois, 29, 12366 Mels Lane, Lakeland, LA, bench warrant
Johnny Simmons, 18, 2271 Georgia St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen things
Terence Truitt, 36, 1504 Rosemont Dr, Clinton, MS, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Michael Blake, 33, 4911 Welland Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Eric Parsons, 30, 424 N. Labauve St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Broderick Frederick, 27, 10463 Greenwell Springs Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
David Doucet Jr., 34, 2025 Court St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from PCSO
Treveon Robinson, 19, 10557 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from PCSO
Hope Laforme, 56, 59655 Hwy 1148 #170, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Cody Fontenot, 28, 25589 Hwy 16, Denham Springs, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft
Breana R. Parker, 21, 7468 West Driftwood, Ventress, LA, theft
Shonteria S. Dean, 19, 157 Frank Rd, Opelousas, LA, theft
Kashmere J. West, 25, 1527 N. Harco Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Kyara P. Moore, 25, 10013 Santa Monica Ave, Central, LA, resisting an officer
Latraviata Johnson, 21, 20 Bayou Rd, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant
Derrick Albert, 39, 436 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
