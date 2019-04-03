Arrest Report header

Richard Roberts III, 18, 435 Rosedale Rd #8, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone

Devonte Cannon, 20, 808 Cypress St, New Roads, LA, remanded by surety

Damian Williams, 38, 1087 Oregon St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 3cts

Kyle Patterson, 23, 601 West Indigo, Compton, CA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotics

Javell Palmer, 27, 576 West 2nd St, Reserve, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS

Marti Hebert, 45, 60125 Grand St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule II methamphetamine

Christopher Solomon, 27, 105 St. Jude St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant

Bruce Lejeune, 46, 1812 S. Winterville Rd, Port Allen, LA, improper telephone communications

Gabrielle Bynum, 33, 3970 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, filing or maintaining false public records, bench warrants

Roderick Collier, 45, 3018 Cape Hatteras St, Baton Rouge, LA, remaining after being forbidden, theft, bench warrant

Alex Sanders, 57, 3455 Lane Oak Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, remaining after being forbidden

Mark Jones, 50, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Kala Davis, 32, 32640 Francis St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant

Lyndsey Langlois, 29, 12366 Mels Lane, Lakeland, LA, bench warrant

Johnny Simmons, 18, 2271 Georgia St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen things

Terence Truitt, 36, 1504 Rosemont Dr, Clinton, MS, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Michael Blake, 33, 4911 Welland Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Eric Parsons, 30, 424 N. Labauve St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Broderick Frederick, 27, 10463 Greenwell Springs Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

David Doucet Jr., 34, 2025 Court St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from PCSO

Treveon Robinson, 19, 10557 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from PCSO

Hope Laforme, 56, 59655 Hwy 1148 #170, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Cody Fontenot, 28, 25589 Hwy 16, Denham Springs, LA, criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft

Breana R. Parker, 21, 7468 West Driftwood, Ventress, LA, theft

Shonteria S. Dean, 19, 157 Frank Rd, Opelousas, LA, theft

Kashmere J. West, 25, 1527 N. Harco Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Kyara P. Moore, 25, 10013 Santa Monica Ave, Central, LA, resisting an officer

Latraviata Johnson, 21, 20 Bayou Rd, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant

Derrick Albert, 39, 436 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

