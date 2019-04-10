Arrest Report header

Johnny Gentile, 53, 3643 Kahn Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Casey Kelley, 24, 2733 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Jennifer Brown, 39, 918 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer

Tommy White Sr., 35, 3615 Geronimo St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

Jerry Johnson, 44, address unknown, bench warrant

John Amburgy, 21, 7921 First St, Addis, LA, probation violation

Clipper Harrison, 58, 2040 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property

Terrell Lachney, 63, 1786 Salarie Lane #8, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant

Katina Jackson, 43, 980 Avenue A #4, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2 cts

Donald Garvin, 41, 20225 Toni Lane, Plaquemine, LA, criminal mischief, resisting an officer 

Louis Duplechain, 68, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Palmer, 29, 3734 Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Tramike Lombard, 22, 17050 E. Park Ave, Hammond, LA, bench warrant

Shenikewa Ross, 44, 2449 Kylie Dr, Plaquemine, LA, driving under suspension, headlamps required, fake MVI, no proof of insurance, tail lamps required, bench warrant

Samuel Thibodeaux, 37, 10701 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Steven Pate, 38, 7460 Bradley Ct, Addis, LA, bench warrant

Shantel Pate, 39, 2500 Emily Dt, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Miguel Blanco, 36, 5765 Nexpress Hwy, Brownsville, TX, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property

Decharlyn White, 28, 367 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image

Qijalet Bennett, 19, 3992 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Jeremy Albert, 40, 61600 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

Brandon Dauzat, 37, 3844 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Allison Rainey, 23, 82003 Lee Rd, Folsom, LA, bench warrant

Darius Jackson, 20, 3163 Red Hat Rd, Brusly, LA, speeding, no driver’s license, resisting an officer, simple possession of marijuana

Bronson Cashiola, 38, 251 6th St, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order 11cts

Dawn Thibodeaux, 48, 4413 Maxine St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Tyler Scarborough, 27, 5272 Eudora Dr, Addis, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of clonazepam

Matcher Hardin, 53, 3844 N. Timber Ct, Harvey, LA, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to signal, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine

Aldolphus Wilson, 33, 11206 Curran Blvd, New Orleans, LA, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine

Kevlin Ward, 64, 1028 Wagner St, New Orleans, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm with a CDS, improper lane usage

Raynard M. Parker, 26, 28320 First St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment

Robert McPhearson, 33, 8506 N. Cherry Ave, Pensacola, FL, parole violator

Courtney Calloway, 27, 3536 Riverboat Lane, Ad-dis, LA, bench warrant

Jeremy Kador, 33, 719 Court St, Port Allen, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, tail lamps required, driving under suspension

Tyrode Brown, 26, 39152 Cajun Bayou Ave, Gonzales, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Jonathan Miller, 30, 38317 Caneel Bay Ct, Gonzales, LA, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Joseph James Sylvester, 28, 725 Vaslin St, Breaux Bridge, LA, reckless operation, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, driving under suspension

Deon Knox, 37, 508 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Devonte Gremillion, 25, 4152 Marine St, Port Allen, LA, theft, simple battery, cruelty to animals 4cts

Johnny Jones, 49, 10233 North River Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft

Lillie Roth, 30, 2051 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft

Crystal Martin, 32, 56870 Breaux St, Bayou Goula, LA, bench warrant

Santrice Johnson, 28, 10570 Stone Canyou Rd, Dallas, TX, bench warrant

Temell Dunn, 33, 3854 Treuil Rd, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, improper telephone communication

Christopher Collins, 27, 4173 Mulatto Bend Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, expired MVI, no insurance, improper display

Amanda Hix, 39, 3810 Quarter House Lane, Ad-dis, LA, fugitive from ISO

Chad Turcotte, 48, 788 Riverview Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery, bench warrant

Jose Vazquez, 51, 9522 Sullivan Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LSO

Veronica Hatcher, 47, 2022 N. Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm

Sun Ae Curry, 66, 2500 Pleasant Hill Rd, Dulu-th, GA, remaining after forbidden

Corey Moore, 47, 394 Kentucky St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts

Walter Jackson Jr., 58, 1903 Fontaine Lane, Maringouin, LA, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer

Dale Schexnayder, 1596 Courtableau Avenue, Arnaudville, LA, DWI 3rd offense, reckless operation, open container

Cedric J. Jones, 56, 23620 Peters St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, driving under suspension, improper lane usage

Christopher Hebert, 37, 10025 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.