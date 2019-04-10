Johnny Gentile, 53, 3643 Kahn Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Casey Kelley, 24, 2733 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jennifer Brown, 39, 918 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer
Tommy White Sr., 35, 3615 Geronimo St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Jerry Johnson, 44, address unknown, bench warrant
John Amburgy, 21, 7921 First St, Addis, LA, probation violation
Clipper Harrison, 58, 2040 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Terrell Lachney, 63, 1786 Salarie Lane #8, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant
Katina Jackson, 43, 980 Avenue A #4, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2 cts
Donald Garvin, 41, 20225 Toni Lane, Plaquemine, LA, criminal mischief, resisting an officer
Louis Duplechain, 68, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kenneth Palmer, 29, 3734 Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tramike Lombard, 22, 17050 E. Park Ave, Hammond, LA, bench warrant
Shenikewa Ross, 44, 2449 Kylie Dr, Plaquemine, LA, driving under suspension, headlamps required, fake MVI, no proof of insurance, tail lamps required, bench warrant
Samuel Thibodeaux, 37, 10701 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Steven Pate, 38, 7460 Bradley Ct, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Shantel Pate, 39, 2500 Emily Dt, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Miguel Blanco, 36, 5765 Nexpress Hwy, Brownsville, TX, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property
Decharlyn White, 28, 367 N. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Qijalet Bennett, 19, 3992 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jeremy Albert, 40, 61600 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Brandon Dauzat, 37, 3844 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Allison Rainey, 23, 82003 Lee Rd, Folsom, LA, bench warrant
Darius Jackson, 20, 3163 Red Hat Rd, Brusly, LA, speeding, no driver’s license, resisting an officer, simple possession of marijuana
Bronson Cashiola, 38, 251 6th St, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order 11cts
Dawn Thibodeaux, 48, 4413 Maxine St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tyler Scarborough, 27, 5272 Eudora Dr, Addis, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of clonazepam
Matcher Hardin, 53, 3844 N. Timber Ct, Harvey, LA, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to signal, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
Aldolphus Wilson, 33, 11206 Curran Blvd, New Orleans, LA, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
Kevlin Ward, 64, 1028 Wagner St, New Orleans, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm with a CDS, improper lane usage
Raynard M. Parker, 26, 28320 First St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment
Robert McPhearson, 33, 8506 N. Cherry Ave, Pensacola, FL, parole violator
Courtney Calloway, 27, 3536 Riverboat Lane, Ad-dis, LA, bench warrant
Jeremy Kador, 33, 719 Court St, Port Allen, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, tail lamps required, driving under suspension
Tyrode Brown, 26, 39152 Cajun Bayou Ave, Gonzales, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Jonathan Miller, 30, 38317 Caneel Bay Ct, Gonzales, LA, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Joseph James Sylvester, 28, 725 Vaslin St, Breaux Bridge, LA, reckless operation, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, driving under suspension
Deon Knox, 37, 508 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Devonte Gremillion, 25, 4152 Marine St, Port Allen, LA, theft, simple battery, cruelty to animals 4cts
Johnny Jones, 49, 10233 North River Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft
Lillie Roth, 30, 2051 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft
Crystal Martin, 32, 56870 Breaux St, Bayou Goula, LA, bench warrant
Santrice Johnson, 28, 10570 Stone Canyou Rd, Dallas, TX, bench warrant
Temell Dunn, 33, 3854 Treuil Rd, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, improper telephone communication
Christopher Collins, 27, 4173 Mulatto Bend Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, expired MVI, no insurance, improper display
Amanda Hix, 39, 3810 Quarter House Lane, Ad-dis, LA, fugitive from ISO
Chad Turcotte, 48, 788 Riverview Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery, bench warrant
Jose Vazquez, 51, 9522 Sullivan Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LSO
Veronica Hatcher, 47, 2022 N. Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm
Sun Ae Curry, 66, 2500 Pleasant Hill Rd, Dulu-th, GA, remaining after forbidden
Corey Moore, 47, 394 Kentucky St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts
Walter Jackson Jr., 58, 1903 Fontaine Lane, Maringouin, LA, remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer
Dale Schexnayder, 1596 Courtableau Avenue, Arnaudville, LA, DWI 3rd offense, reckless operation, open container
Cedric J. Jones, 56, 23620 Peters St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, driving under suspension, improper lane usage
Christopher Hebert, 37, 10025 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.