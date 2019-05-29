Arrest Report header

Mark Young, 35, 4312 Main St, Addis, LA, bench warrant, no insurance, driving under suspension

Jerrylynn Stewart, 34, 1534 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Kimberly James, 39, 1135 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Robert Godkin, 53, 2002 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, possession of methamphetamine

Jacoby Smith, 21, 1457 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, theft, attempted theft 

Norman Smith, 42, 1288 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, theft 3cts, bench warrant 2cts

Brandon Oubre, 39, 4112 Dickinson Rd, Lakeland, LA, turn signals required, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Alvin Holland, 42, 26646 Hwy 42, Holden, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Owen Robinson, 39, 704 W. South St, Opelousas, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Jennifer Foster, 44, 6706 Joyce Dr, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment

Michael Dunbar, 33, 8285 Tuscaloosa St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Tonya Jarrett, 47, 6706 Joyce Dr, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts, false imprisonment 2cts

Kirpatrick Franklin, 49, 4648 Frey St, Baton Rouge, LA, intimidating a witness

Tyran Harris, 19, 76905 Carner Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting

Stephan Moore, 31, 1743 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 3cts, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

James Baloney, 48, 650 Cotton St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

Brandon Oubre, 39, 4112 Dickinson Rd, Lakeland, LA, simple robbery, false imprisonment

Michael Coleman, 32, 5017 Myrle St, Addis, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin

Emily Gremelsbacker, 42, 8649 Claiborne Lane, Livonia, LA, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, remaining after being forbidden

Kayla Brown, 31, 8561 Beechwood Dr, Denham Springs, LA, fugitive from LPSO

Donnell W. Johnson, 51, 57839 True Hope Lane, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant 2cts, driving under suspension, stop sign violation, no insurance

Nathan Fullmer, 31, 630 S. Canyon View, Elk Ridge, UT, DWI 3RD offense, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, disregard traffic control signals

Reginald Jones, 39, 1467 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Dennis Edwards Jr., 18, 1149 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of stolen things

Misty M. Rivers, 40, 9024 Bueche St, Bueche, LA, bench warrant, possession of schedule II CDS

Arnold Perez, 18, 4911 I-10 Frontage Rd, Port Allen, LA, tail lamps required, failure to register vehicle, no insurance, no driver’s license

Nicholas Steib, 36, 5807 Andre St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property

Terrance Banks, 53, 3632 Roosevelt St, Zachary, LA, theft

Joe Taplin III, 23, 3068 Emily Dr, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

