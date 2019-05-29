Mark Young, 35, 4312 Main St, Addis, LA, bench warrant, no insurance, driving under suspension
Jerrylynn Stewart, 34, 1534 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Kimberly James, 39, 1135 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Robert Godkin, 53, 2002 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, possession of methamphetamine
Jacoby Smith, 21, 1457 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, theft, attempted theft
Norman Smith, 42, 1288 Georgia St, Port Allen, LA, theft 3cts, bench warrant 2cts
Brandon Oubre, 39, 4112 Dickinson Rd, Lakeland, LA, turn signals required, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Alvin Holland, 42, 26646 Hwy 42, Holden, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Owen Robinson, 39, 704 W. South St, Opelousas, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Jennifer Foster, 44, 6706 Joyce Dr, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment
Michael Dunbar, 33, 8285 Tuscaloosa St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tonya Jarrett, 47, 6706 Joyce Dr, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts, false imprisonment 2cts
Kirpatrick Franklin, 49, 4648 Frey St, Baton Rouge, LA, intimidating a witness
Tyran Harris, 19, 76905 Carner Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, attempted 2nd degree murder, assault by drive by shooting
Stephan Moore, 31, 1743 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 3cts, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
James Baloney, 48, 650 Cotton St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Brandon Oubre, 39, 4112 Dickinson Rd, Lakeland, LA, simple robbery, false imprisonment
Michael Coleman, 32, 5017 Myrle St, Addis, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Emily Gremelsbacker, 42, 8649 Claiborne Lane, Livonia, LA, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, remaining after being forbidden
Kayla Brown, 31, 8561 Beechwood Dr, Denham Springs, LA, fugitive from LPSO
Donnell W. Johnson, 51, 57839 True Hope Lane, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant 2cts, driving under suspension, stop sign violation, no insurance
Nathan Fullmer, 31, 630 S. Canyon View, Elk Ridge, UT, DWI 3RD offense, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, disregard traffic control signals
Reginald Jones, 39, 1467 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Dennis Edwards Jr., 18, 1149 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of stolen things
Misty M. Rivers, 40, 9024 Bueche St, Bueche, LA, bench warrant, possession of schedule II CDS
Arnold Perez, 18, 4911 I-10 Frontage Rd, Port Allen, LA, tail lamps required, failure to register vehicle, no insurance, no driver’s license
Nicholas Steib, 36, 5807 Andre St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property
Terrance Banks, 53, 3632 Roosevelt St, Zachary, LA, theft
Joe Taplin III, 23, 3068 Emily Dr, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
