Arrest Report header

Devante Jenkins, 25, 59110 WW Harleaux Street, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Marvin White, 33, 814 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Colby Jackson, 23, 1033 Morning Glory Lane, Port Allen, LA, theft of motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Tyasmine Bell, 33, 6213 Dutton St, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

Landon Marsh, 28, 3134 S. Riverview Apt 42, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, domestic abuse battery

Ronald Hayes, 46, 1101 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Roderick Dominque, 42 32255 Hwy 405, White Castle, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

Terri Day, 18, 297 Snow Cap Court, Glen Burnie, MD, DWI 1st, no driver’s license, open container

Devonte Johnson, 26, 948 Berwood Dr, Jackson, MS, fugitive from Hinds County MS

Elliott Drewery, 25, 278 Apartment Ct Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, traffic control signal violation, resisting an officer, reckless operation, obstruction of justice

Isaac Foster, 47, 2124 73RD Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fake temp tag, no insurance, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen things

Michael Carr, 58, 1860 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, driving under suspension, bench warrant

Bobby Johnson, 35, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of MDMA, possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Ryan Raffray, 26, 35855 Hwy 3001, White Castle, LA, bench warrant

Anthony Murphy, 54, 1454 Moody St, Port Allen, LA, possession of cocaine

Andre Griffin, 21, 12243 Maple St, Erwinvile, LA, possession of stolen things

Herman Jenkins, 30, 8224 Keel St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, bench warrant

Sylvia Frazier, 31, 2716 Duke St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Jamell Saylor, 21, 11025 Catalpa St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Elizabeth S. Myles, 29, 7130 Comite Dr, Baker, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamines

Richard Hauck, 50, 18145 Old Baker Rd, Zachary, LA, possession with intent to ditribute methamphetamine

Floyd Johnson Jr., 34, Satin Wood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery

Angela Foreman, 23, 324 Tracy Porter St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Christopher Walker, 24, 155 Anita St, Brusly, LA, speeding, no driver’s license, improper lane usage, open container, no insurance, fake MVI, littering, red light violation, reckless operation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated flight

Sherwin James, 31, 2043 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple battery

Rodney Peterson, 35, 3555 Bird Heights Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant

Darlene Paul, 50, 2273 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

Herrell Gause, 60, 3344 W. Ohio St, Chicago, IL, DWI 1ST offense

Julius Williams, 38, 1513 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary

Ian Bishop, 18, 9500 Eastover Blvd, Denham Springs, LA, possession of schedule I CDS

Lorenzo Osbourne, 22, 4316 Sugar Hollow, Addis, LA, possession of marijuana

Brett Horne, 38, 455 Lo Avenue, Winnfield, LA, probation violation

Nicholas Perry, 28, 1820 A Elvin Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, illegal tint, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance

Tommy Thompson, 56, 59825 Hwy 1148 #205B, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Christopher Hayes, 23, 6341 English Turn Dr, Zachary, LA, possession of marijuana, pos-session of drug paraphernalia

Sherry Cline, 56, 4705 Welmont St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of crystal meth, possession of marijuana

Daniel Brousseau, 30, 8793 Shadow Bluff Lane, Denham Springs, LA, theft

Paul Castilaw Jr., 37, 4556 Foret St, Addis, LA, bench warrant, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance

Marvin Plant Jr., 37, 5665 Flannery, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Krystal Kirksey, 40, 3846 Church St, Jackson, LA, theft

Eddie Nelson, 20, 1351 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Mia Clifton, 19, 14818 Forest Grove, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

Paulette Walker, 63, 155 Anita St, Brusly, LA, obstruction of justice, resisting a police officer, battery of a police officer

