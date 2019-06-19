Devante Jenkins, 25, 59110 WW Harleaux Street, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Marvin White, 33, 814 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Colby Jackson, 23, 1033 Morning Glory Lane, Port Allen, LA, theft of motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Tyasmine Bell, 33, 6213 Dutton St, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Landon Marsh, 28, 3134 S. Riverview Apt 42, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II CDS, domestic abuse battery
Ronald Hayes, 46, 1101 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Roderick Dominque, 42 32255 Hwy 405, White Castle, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Terri Day, 18, 297 Snow Cap Court, Glen Burnie, MD, DWI 1st, no driver’s license, open container
Devonte Johnson, 26, 948 Berwood Dr, Jackson, MS, fugitive from Hinds County MS
Elliott Drewery, 25, 278 Apartment Ct Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, traffic control signal violation, resisting an officer, reckless operation, obstruction of justice
Isaac Foster, 47, 2124 73RD Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fake temp tag, no insurance, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of stolen things
Michael Carr, 58, 1860 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Bobby Johnson, 35, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of MDMA, possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Ryan Raffray, 26, 35855 Hwy 3001, White Castle, LA, bench warrant
Anthony Murphy, 54, 1454 Moody St, Port Allen, LA, possession of cocaine
Andre Griffin, 21, 12243 Maple St, Erwinvile, LA, possession of stolen things
Herman Jenkins, 30, 8224 Keel St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, bench warrant
Sylvia Frazier, 31, 2716 Duke St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Jamell Saylor, 21, 11025 Catalpa St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Elizabeth S. Myles, 29, 7130 Comite Dr, Baker, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamines
Richard Hauck, 50, 18145 Old Baker Rd, Zachary, LA, possession with intent to ditribute methamphetamine
Floyd Johnson Jr., 34, Satin Wood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery
Angela Foreman, 23, 324 Tracy Porter St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Christopher Walker, 24, 155 Anita St, Brusly, LA, speeding, no driver’s license, improper lane usage, open container, no insurance, fake MVI, littering, red light violation, reckless operation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated flight
Sherwin James, 31, 2043 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple battery
Rodney Peterson, 35, 3555 Bird Heights Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Darlene Paul, 50, 2273 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Herrell Gause, 60, 3344 W. Ohio St, Chicago, IL, DWI 1ST offense
Julius Williams, 38, 1513 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary
Ian Bishop, 18, 9500 Eastover Blvd, Denham Springs, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Lorenzo Osbourne, 22, 4316 Sugar Hollow, Addis, LA, possession of marijuana
Brett Horne, 38, 455 Lo Avenue, Winnfield, LA, probation violation
Nicholas Perry, 28, 1820 A Elvin Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, illegal tint, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance
Tommy Thompson, 56, 59825 Hwy 1148 #205B, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Christopher Hayes, 23, 6341 English Turn Dr, Zachary, LA, possession of marijuana, pos-session of drug paraphernalia
Sherry Cline, 56, 4705 Welmont St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of crystal meth, possession of marijuana
Daniel Brousseau, 30, 8793 Shadow Bluff Lane, Denham Springs, LA, theft
Paul Castilaw Jr., 37, 4556 Foret St, Addis, LA, bench warrant, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance
Marvin Plant Jr., 37, 5665 Flannery, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Krystal Kirksey, 40, 3846 Church St, Jackson, LA, theft
Eddie Nelson, 20, 1351 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Mia Clifton, 19, 14818 Forest Grove, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Paulette Walker, 63, 155 Anita St, Brusly, LA, obstruction of justice, resisting a police officer, battery of a police officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.