Week of February 17, 2020 – February 23, 2020
Byron Carney, 24, 5725 Wilbur St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Jason Patterson, 39, 2526 N. Street, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Christopher Collins, 20, 4173 Mulatto Bend Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Deon Knox, 38, 508 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Offord Daley Jr., 37, 5331 Eudora Dr, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts
Marcus Blanchard, 39, 40101 Parker Rd, Prairieville, LA, damage to property, unauthorized use of an access card as theft, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS 2cts, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Delta Hunt, 20, 2460 Swing Dr, Jackson, LA, possession of a stolen firearm
Cedrick Cook, 36, 1835 Job Ave, Zachary, LA, parole violation
Shawn Dawson, 38, 4348 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, two lamps required, no insurance, possession with intent to distribute schedule II meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Hubert Whitford, 20, 3565 Burbon St, Jackson, LA, possession of stolen firearms
Mary Stewart, 41, 8615 Glaser St, Livonia, LA, DWI 2ND, possession of Schedule IV CDS
Brandon Jones, 25, 26825 Cedar St, Grosse Tete, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, open container, false certificates
Eric Rome, 51, 1390 Court St, Port Allen, LA, probation warrant
Lester Brown, 51, 12456 Maple St, Port Allen, LA domestic abuse battery 2cts, Simple criminal damage to property
David Escamilla, 27, 13822 Hillsboro St, Houston, LA, fugitive from justice
Tomiko Smith, 49, 31620 Lacroix Rd, White Castle, LA, DWI 2ND, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving on right side of road, no seatbelt
Terrance Hope, 33, 133 Lucas Circle, Lafayette, LA, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana
Tyreese Alfred, 30, 712 Colorado Rd, Duson, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by a felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Ladontrey Chaisson, 26, 213 Crestview Circle, Lafayette, LA, driving right side of road, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm of felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Patrick Carmouche III, 22 Ben St, Lafayette, LA, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana
Patrick Carmouche Jr., 25, 2830 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearm
