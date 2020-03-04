Week of February 17, 2020 – February 23, 2020

Byron Carney, 24, 5725 Wilbur St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Jason Patterson, 39, 2526 N. Street, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Christopher Collins, 20, 4173 Mulatto Bend Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Deon Knox, 38, 508 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 

Offord Daley Jr., 37, 5331 Eudora Dr, Addis, LA, domestic abuse battery 2cts

Marcus Blanchard, 39, 40101 Parker Rd, Prairieville, LA, damage to property, unauthorized use of an access card as theft, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS 2cts, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Delta Hunt, 20, 2460 Swing Dr, Jackson, LA, possession of a stolen firearm

Cedrick Cook, 36, 1835 Job Ave, Zachary, LA, parole violation

Shawn Dawson, 38, 4348 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, two lamps required, no insurance, possession with intent to distribute schedule II meth, possession of drug paraphernalia

Hubert Whitford, 20, 3565 Burbon St, Jackson, LA, possession of stolen firearms

Mary Stewart, 41, 8615 Glaser St, Livonia, LA, DWI 2ND, possession of Schedule IV CDS

Brandon Jones, 25, 26825 Cedar St, Grosse Tete, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, open container, false certificates 

Eric Rome, 51, 1390 Court St, Port Allen, LA, probation warrant

Lester Brown, 51, 12456 Maple St, Port Allen, LA domestic abuse battery 2cts,  Simple criminal damage to property

David Escamilla, 27, 13822 Hillsboro St, Houston, LA, fugitive from justice

Tomiko Smith, 49, 31620 Lacroix Rd, White Castle, LA, DWI 2ND, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving on right side of road, no seatbelt

Terrance Hope, 33, 133 Lucas Circle, Lafayette, LA, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana

Tyreese Alfred, 30, 712 Colorado Rd, Duson, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by a felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm

Ladontrey Chaisson, 26, 213 Crestview Circle, Lafayette, LA, driving right side  of road, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm of felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm

Patrick Carmouche III, 22 Ben St, Lafayette, LA, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana

Patrick Carmouche Jr., 25, 2830 Louisiana Ave, Lafayette, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearm

