West Baton Rouge welcomes a new type of farm off of Rosedale Road - a 560-acre solar farm by DEPCOM Power that is one of the state’s largest solar facilities. Entergy Louisiana will purchase output from the solar facility under a 20-year agreement, adding 50-megawatts of power to Entergy’s renewable energy portfolio.
Approximately 197,000 solar panels will be used to complete the facility near Port Allen. Once complete around September of this year, power generated by the DepCom solar farm will offset the equivalent of nearly 19,000 passenger vehicles’ emissions in one year. Over the course of 20 years, the project is expected to provide customers with $29 million of savings, according to Entergy.
“Louisiana is undergoing tremendous growth and we need to be ready to deliver low-cost, diverse energy sources to help sustain that growth,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “Our generating portfolio is among the cleanest in the nation and this solar plant is one part of our ongoing commitment to offering our customers clean, reliable and economic energy.”
The solar farm is Entergy’s first utility-scale solar project. It has the capacity to power 9,600 homes every day, according to Any Nyce, project manager for DEPCOM Power.
The power from the solar project will add to Entergy Louisiana’s approximately 190 megawatts of renewable resources, which includes run-of-river hydro, biomass and waste heat recovery. Entergy Louisiana’s portfolio also includes the state’s two largest sources of carbon-free energy – Waterford 3 and River Bend nuclear units. Together, the two units produce about 16% of the state’s energy and account for 92% of the state’s carbonfree energy.
The solar plant will generate approximately 350 jobs during construction and bring approximately $6.4 million in tax revenue to the surrounding region over the next 30 years, according to DEPCOM Power. DEPCOM Power prioritizes hiring locals and veterans - 90 percent of the construction workforce are local residents and another 10 percent are veterans.
DEPCOM Power will provide the engineering, construction and operations and maintenance services for the project.
“DEPCOM is proud to help serve Entergy Louisiana’s clean energy program, designing and building an economical, efficient, high energy output utility solar facility. In honor of the project, DEPCOM’s philanthropy organization, DEPCOM G.I.V.E.S, will also seek to provide impactful donations to local charities supporting the impoverished, veterans, education and community solar outreach needs,” said Johnnie Taul, president for DEPCOM Power.
The Capital Region Solar facility will provide a new, long-term, renewable source of energy for Entergy customers.
