Following the Governor’s changes to the statewide mask mandate, West Baton Rouge Parish will lift the mask mandate within the unincorporated areas of the parish effective immediately, according to a press release from parish government.
Private businesses have the right to impose mask mandates within their facilities.
Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee said the mask mandate is being lifted in Port Allen, except in governmental buildings. He expects to keep the mask mandate in place for City Hall and other governmental facilities until the end of May.
Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes said the town will follow suit with the parish, lifting the mask mandate. Rhodes reiterated that the mask requirement for schools is under the Governor's revised mask mandate.
Private businesses within the city may choose whether to require masks for entry.
The capacity of community centers will be increased to 75% with social distancing and no masks required.
Parish leaders are asking residents to remain vigilant vigilant and consider the CDC’s recommendation in regards to vaccinations.
The following parishes have also lifted their mask mandates:
- Ascension
- East Baton Rouge (Except for city-parish government buildings)
- Iberville (Except for parish government buildings)
- Livingston
- West Feliciana
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 39.9% of West Baton Rouge Parish residents have initiated or completed their vaccination. The parish remains in the "highest risk" category with an 8.9% reported rate of positivity.
A total of 59 deaths and 2,830 total cases have been reported in the parish since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
