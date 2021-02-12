The West Baton Rouge Parish Council discussed the possibility of letting parish voters decide whether to impose term limits on the Parish President. An ordinance has not yet been introduced for the Parish Council to vote on but may be forthcoming.
Councilman Caleb Kleinpeter requested the discussion to gauge his fellow council member’s interest in voting on whether or not to bring the decision to voters. He said he would not speak on whether he was for or against term limits, but whether or not the Parish Council should let voters revisit the decision made when the Home Rule Charter was adopted.
District Attorney Tony Clayton appeared at the meeting with a clear message for the council members.
“Do not make the mistake of putting term limits on your parish president,” he said.
Clayton, who served on the Home Rule Charter Commission that decided unanimously not to put term limits on the position, also penned a letter to the council before the meeting. During his argument against term limits for the parish president, Clayton suggested a vote go before the people, but for another reason.
“I think the vote ought to be to take term limits off of you,” he told council members. “I was wrong putting term limits on the parish council… Elections are the term limits. That’s why we vote, Mr. Caleb.”
In 1995, parish voters approved the Home Rule Charter, which included a three-term limit for parish council members and did not put restrictions on the number of terms a parish president may serve. Both positions are up for election every four years. The Home Rule Charter took effect in January of 1996.
Parish Council Chairman Kirk Allain also spoke in favor of bringing the decision before voters. In 2019, he voted against bringing a proposed term limit of three terms, or 12 years, before voters because he felt the proposed term limit should have been raised to 16 or 20 years.
One concern regarding imposing term limits would be increased turnover rates within governmental departments. Department heads like Phillip Bourgoyne, Parish Finance Director and Kevin Durbin, Director of Public Works, have worked with the parish for decades. Clayton said term limits would allow new leaders to come in and “clean house.”
The council held a brief discussion on the possibility of implementing protections for department heads and critical employees. Ultimately, Parish Attorney Louis Delahaye advised against taking such measures, saying the legislative branch may not tangle with the Parish President’s “cabinet.”
“My job security is me doing a good job,” Bourgoyne told the council.
Durbin spoke in opposition to imposing term limits, citing the importance of experience and relationships in getting decades-long transportation mega-projects to completion.
Two men who ran for seats on the parish council offered differing opinions. Jason Gill spoke in favor of bringing the debate to a popular vote noting that it can be difficult for a newcomer to win an election against an incumbent.
“Let the people vote,” he told the council.
Grover Harrison reiterated Clayton’s remarks, urging the council to consider bringing a proposal to voters to keep term limits off of the parish president and remove their term limits.
“I don’t want to fire you for doing a good job. That’s a punishment, not a reward,” he said.
If the council decides to vote on the proposition, an ordinance will be introduced with time allotted for public hearings. If approved, the vote likely would not appear on a ballot until 2024, Chairman Allain said.
Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot was not in attendance due to being out of town for an executive conference.
