The West Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit is now accepting appointments for COVID vaccines for those that qualify under the current LDH guidelines.
The WBR Health Unit is marked to receive vaccination viles from the Louisiana Department of Health this week, parish government announced Monday.
In order to receive a vaccine, residents must be 70 years or older. All vaccines will be distributed by appointment only/
Call 225-215-5219 to set up your appointment at the West Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit.
Appointments will be taken during normal business hours of 8:00-5:00 Monday thru Thursday and 8:00-12:00 on Fridays.
