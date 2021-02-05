The West Baton Rouge Parish Library will celebrate Black History Month with a virtual music program entitled “The Roots of Black Music In America”. The show will be available live via Zoom and streamed on the West Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Facebook page.
Tune in on February 11, 2021 at 7pm. To access the program, use this link https://zoom.us/j/92972903668.
Singer and guitarist Karlus Trapp’s delightful, educational and entertaining presentation ”The Roots of Black Music in America” is a 100-year journey back through time to hear, experience anew and learn about the music of America’s Black musical giants. It is a joyful show that comes alive through audience participation and interaction with singing, dancing, call and response and percussion playing.
Trapp has presented this show solo or with ensemble to thousands of kids of all ages, from elementary school, through high school. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library warns Ithat viewing this show may lead to unctrollable smiling, singing or humming for hours afterward.
Trapp is known for his versatile range of sounds from beachy, summer vibes sound to Mardi Gras flavored party music. He is an artist with a musical sensitivity that is a sixth sense and an ability to rock reggae, the blues, jazz, 60’s/ 70’s or play quiet acoustic background music.
Participation in this program offered by the WBR Parish Library is free and limited to 100 patrons via Zoom.
Additional patrons may view the program via the Facebook Live Stream by following the WBR Parish Library Facebook page.
For more information, contact Corey Young via email at cyoung@wbrplibrary.us.
