West Baton Rouge Parish is partnering with Arbor Health Clinic and LDH to offer a drive-thru vaccination site offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, April 6 beginning at 7:30 a.m at the West Baton Rouge Parish Multipurpose Rising Arena located at 210 Turner Dr., Port Allen, LA 70767.
Vaccines are free to the public.
A face covering will be required for Drive-Thru Vaccinations. There is no appointment necessary. All registration and questionnaires done on site.
ID is required for vaccination. Patients must be 18 or older.
Bring medical insurance cards, Medical Insurance is not required to receive vaccine.
Patients cannot have received another vaccine within the past 14 days.
