West Baton Rouge parish surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH reported 15 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total to 1,022. There have been no COVDID-19 deaths in the parish since October 2.
Across the state, there are 191,889 reported cases of coronavirus, while 176,107 people are presumed to be recovered and 5,863 people have died.
West Baton Rouge has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. The percent positivity rate jumped from 5.5% the week of Oct. 22 - 28 to 13.1% the week of Oct. 29 - Nov. 4. A second consecutive week with a positivity rate higher than 10% will require bars to close under Gov. John Bel Edwards' mandate.
LDH reported the parish's largest spike in daily new cases since August reported on Friday, Nov. 6.
Superintendent of Schools Wes Watts reported approximately 500 student and faculty absences related to COVID-19 last Friday.
