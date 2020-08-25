West Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be open tomorrow, according to officials.
Parish Offices will also be open tomorrow. The West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse will remain closed tomorrow.
Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. Overcast with showers. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 81F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 2:22 am
