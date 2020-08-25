Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. Overcast with showers. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 81F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.