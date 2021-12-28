The West Baton Rouge Parish Woman’s Auxiliary donated men’s clothing, shoes, belts, and toiletries to the West Baton Rouge Parish Work Release Program. The items were donated by members of the auxiliary, community citizens, and two Baton Rouge Baptist churches.
Valencia Parker Allen, President of the West Baton Rouge Parish Woman’s Auxiliary said this year the organization selected the Work Release Program as their Holiday Giving Outreach Mission activity. Each year during the Christmas season we give to a family or children, this year we decided to do give to a group we’ve never given to before. Warden Lester Pinkney and members of his staff were on hand to accept the gifts for the inmates.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Woman’s Auxiliary is an auxiliary of the West Baton Rouge Parish Minister’s Conference under the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association.
