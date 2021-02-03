A police chase that began on the interstate in West Baton Rouge ended in a crash Tuesday evening. The pursuit began when a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop for the motorcycle driver failing to use headlights.
The driver fled and authorities ended the pursuit due to his erratic driving, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesman Zachary Simmers said.
Upon returning back to West Baton Rouge Parish, deputies found the crashed motorcycle on I-10 at the Perkins Rd. off-ramp traveling westbound.
The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
