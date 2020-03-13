In the midst of an international health crisis caused by a virus known as COVID-19, West Baton Rouge Parish officials are now preparing the parish in the event the virus hits it.
With nearly 140,000 cases COVID-19 being reported worldwide as of Friday, the World Health Organization has called the outbreak a pandemic.
By Friday afternoon, the crisis was declared a national emergency by Pres. Trump and Gov. John Bel Edwards canceled all K-12 schools until Apr. 13 and banned gatherings of 250 or more people until the same date.
“As of now, there are no confirmed cases in West Baton Rouge Parish,” said Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot. “Hopefully, we can get it to stay that way. We’re taking every precaution we can.”
So far, as of Friday, Mar. 13, none of the parish’s schools or public building or offices have been closed, but that could change.
“We’ve been asked about events at the Community Center and right now we’re not canceling any of the events that are scheduled to be there now,” Berthelot said.
“Do we take it seriously—yes we do,” said Deano Moran, the parish’s director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security, GOHSEP. “The simple reason is that if you look across the world, across the country and across the state, it’s serious.”
“You don’t have to worry about just the world now, it’s here in our country, it’s here in our state,” he said.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and we’ll keep you in the loop of what we’re going to do,” Moran continued.
As of Thursday evening when Moran made his presentation to the Parish Council, he said there were 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Friday morning around 10 a.m., state officials said the number was up to 33.
LSU held classes as usual Friday, but are closed next week. The week after is the school’s normal spring break and afterward, classes will be held online for the rest of the semester.
Southeastern Louisiana University will not hold in-person classes through Mar. 17 and on Mar. 18, all of its classes will be by remote instruction.
Similar actions are being taken by Southern University, the University of New Orleans, Xavier University and Nicholls State. Other universities could make decisions dramatically changing their schedules in coming days.
All NCAA sporting events have been canceled until further notice, and the NBA and Major League Baseball have either delayed or canceled the remainder of their seasons.
“All of this stuff that being shut down is not for no reason,” Moran said. “When do we say we need to take action because everybody else has taken action. That’s the biggest thing I see.”
While Moran and his staff were acting quickly this week as they consider the parish’s options, he said they “kept getting alerts that the state was closing this and the state was closing that…This is serious.”
He said parish, municipality, law enforcement and school officials would be meeting Friday morning at the Parish Council meeting room and via teleconference.
“Anybody who wants to come is welcome,” Moran said, except members of the media. “We can’t have any media here so if any members of the media come, I’m sorry but I’ll have to ask them to leave the meeting.”
“I’ve invited all the schools, I’ve invited all the cities and towns in our parish,” he said. “Let’s sit down and talk about this and see where we’re going to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.