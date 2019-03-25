West Baton Rouge is a parish with more purchasing power than most, according to a study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company. The West Side ranked as the second parish in the state with the most purchasing power.
The West Side’s purchasing power ranked 256 nationally.
The study compares median income in a parish with the cost of living. Ascension Parish claimed first place in the state with a purchasing power index three points higher than the West Side. The median income for WBR residents is $60,902, the fourth highest in the state, according to Smart Asset and the U.S. Census. The West Side’s median income is almost 25 percent higher than the state average, and the cost of living is about eight percent higher.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber estimates the median income in WBR is approximately $54,000, but the numbers vary significantly among Brusly, Addis and Port Allen.Brusly has the highest median income at $80,000, followed by Addis with nearly $60,000. The median income in Port Allen is far below Brusly and Addis at just under $37,000, according to the U.S. Census.
Construction and manufacturing companies dominate the list of top employers in the parish, with Turner Industries Piping at the top with 571 employees, according to BRAC. Walmart is the lone retailer on the list, with 350 employees. The top seven employers in West Baton Rouge collectively have just over 2,500 employees, according to BRAC data.
Across the parish, more than 11,500 people are employed by 549 establishments, according to the U.S Census.
The cost of living for one adult without dependents is $36,901, which ranks 51 of the 64 parishes in the state, according to the study.
Ascension Parish has a median income of $74,748 with the cost of living just under $44,000. Also ranking in the top ten parishes with the most purchasing power, respectively, are St. Tammany, St. Charles, Cameron, Livingston, Vermillion, West Feliciana, Calcasieu, and Lafayette.
