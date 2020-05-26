West Baton Rouge parish ranks as the fourth most insured parish in the state, according to a study by SmartAsset. Ascension, Cameron and Bossier parishes claimed the top three spots, respectively.
According to the study, 88.4 percent of West Baton Rouge adults have car insurance coverage and nearly 90 percent have health insurance coverage. About 87 percent have a life insurance policy. The parish outranks the state average in every insurance type. Nationally, the West Side ranks at 599.
About 87 percent of Louisiana residents have health and auto insurance, while about 85 percent have life insurance.
Saint Charles, Saint Tammany, Plaquemines, West Feliciana, Vernon and Grant parishes all finished out the top 10 most insured list for the state.
