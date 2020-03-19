Drive Thru Stock

Please note that this list will be updated at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. 

Addis

Lane's Corner Cafe

L&R Deli - breakfast & lunch only

Brusly

Athenos 

BurgerMe

Lit Pizza 

The Chop Shop

Walk On's

Erwinville

Camile's

KQ Grill/Raxx

Plaquemine

Cajun Country Cafe

Fat Daddy's

Hop-n-Shop Deli

J's Joint

Portobellos

Riverside

Twisted Burgers

Uncle Earle's

Uncle Johnny's

Port Allen

Bon Manje

Cash's Diner

Court Street Cafe

Cou-Yon's  

DC's Grill

Landry's 190 Connection

Paul Wong's

River Queen

Rotolo's

The Lunch House

The Poboy House

Waffle House

West Side Family Grill

 

Please direct any corrections or additions to Breanna Smith at Editor@TheWestSideJournal.com.

