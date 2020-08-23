Parish schools will close Monday and Tuesday due to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
There is a strong possibility of 3-6 inches of rain Monday through Tuesday with the potential for more depending where rain bands set up due to Marco. Tropical storm force winds due to Marco are expected late Monday and into Tuesday.
There is a higher level of uncertainty with the rain chances for Laura, depending on the storms track Wednesday thru Friday.
The WBR Parish Government Office will be open Monday. Crews will be riding canals, removing debris and cutting drainage ditches in preparation, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.