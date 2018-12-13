West Baton Rouge Schools named the 2019 Students and Teachers of the Year this week.
2019 Elementary Student of the Year Kyhlen Wright is a fifth grader at Lukeville Upper Elementary School.
2019 Middle School Student of the Year Rachel Daigle is an eighth grader at Devall Middle School.
2019 High School Student of the Year is Port Allen High senior Emily Nichols.
2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year is Lacy Behl, a STEM teacher at Chamberlin Upper Elementary School.
2019 Middle School Teacher of the Year is Amber Brown, a Social Studies teacher at Devall Middle School.
2019 High School Teacher of the Year is Karen Gill, an engineering, Physics and robotics teacher at Brusly High School.
