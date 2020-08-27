West Baton Rouge Schools will reopen Friday, Superintendent Wes Watts said Thursday.
No buildings were damaged and every campus has electricity, giving the all clear for reopening schools tomorrow, he said.
West Baton Rouge Parish offices and the courthouse will also reopen tomorrow.
