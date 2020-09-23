Port Allen and Brusly high schools held voter registration drives on Tuesday, Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day.
Students registered to vote with the help of classmates as part of the 2020 Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area Future Voters Project.
Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 8:43 pm
