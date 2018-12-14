West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy Ben Arceneaux was indicted on a charge of malfeasance by a grand jury on Friday, Dec. 14.
Arceneaux was accused of sexually assaulting and stalking several women while on duty earlier this year.
While an exact number was not provided, Chabert said more than one woman testified during the grand jury hearing.
He was placed on unpaid administrative leave following a story by WBRZ's Investigative Unit.
Arceneaux resigned from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon following the indictment, West Baton Rouge spokesperson Major Zachary Simmers said.
