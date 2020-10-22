The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy has been placed on leave after his arrest for suspicion of DWI in Pointe Coupee Parish over the weekend.
Deputy Joseph Cumbo was involved in a single car crash while off duty and in his personal vehicle, WBRSO media liaison Zach Simmers said. Following the crash, authorities booked him into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on suspicion of DWI charges.
The WBRSO immediately placed Cumbo on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will also conduct a thorough Internal Affairs investigation. WBRSO will determine at the conclusion of this investigation what actions will be taken against the deputy.
