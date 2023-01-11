The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate an Addis teen who has been missing for a week.
Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen on Jan. 4 at her home in Addis. A clothing description and direction of travel are unknown.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts should contact Detective Joe Woods with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-382-5200.
