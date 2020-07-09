The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the murder of 31-year-old Kequaniel Green of Baton Rouge, which occurred on Sunday July 5, 2020 around noon on Rev. Manual Street in Port Allen.
The investigation has revealed that several people were present in the area at the time of the shooting and may be witnesses, specifically to the altercations or fights prior to the shooting that may be relevant to the investigation.
A suspect is in custody and the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit is aware that cell phone camera videos exist of the events prior to the shooting and possibly during the shooting.
In the pursuit of the truth and justice for all persons involved, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking that any person with cell phone videos, Facebook live posts, messenger posts of the incident or similar evidence and eyewitness accounts, or any relevant information.
Please contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 382-5200 and speak with an investigator.
"We heavily depend on the citizens of the community to assist law enforcement in these types of investigations and without your help it is difficult," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
