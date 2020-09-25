The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman seen taking items from the Port Allen Walmart without paying for them.
According to authorities, the woman placed several items in her purse while in the store and left without paying for them.
She was last seen entering a white car.
If you have any information, contact Detective Chris Bouquet at 225-382-5240 or call 344-STOP.
