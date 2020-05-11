West Baton Rouge Parish Government will open its first COVID-19 drive-thru test site tomorrow, Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot announced last week.
There is a daily limit of 50 testing kits for each location. The parish asks that only those people who suspect that they may have been exposed to the virus or have some minor symptoms take advantage of the free testing sites.
Those meeting the testing requirements will proceed to the testing area to receive a self-test kit. Once the testing is complete, the vehicle will be directed off the site.
Any person not meeting the minimum requirements for testing will be directed off the site.
The tests are free and people will administer their own test while inside their vehicles.
These testing sites are not set up to take the place of your primary care provider and we encourage those with more serious symptoms to contact them immediately.
The parish has partnered with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Arbor Family Health, Louisiana Dept. of Health and the Louisiana National Guard to open three drive-thru testing sitesfor people looking to be tested for COVID-19.
The test is administered through drive-thru only. No walk-ups will be allowed and no one will be allowed to exit their vehicles. No vehicles with pets inside will be allowed through the testing site. Children under the age of 18 will not be tested. Candidates for testing must be over 18 years of age and have a Louisiana ID. A doctor’s order is not required.
Tuesday, May 12 8 a.m. - Noon
Erwinville Community Center 5110 Rougon Road Port Allen, LA 70767
Thursday, May 14 8 a.m. - Noon
WBR Community Center
749 North Jefferson Ave. Port Allen, LA 70767
Monday, May 18 8 a.m. - Noon
Addis Community Center
7520 Hwy. 1 South Addis, LA 70710
