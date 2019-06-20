The West Side Journal was named Best Overall Website in its division by the Louisiana Press Association in an announcement made Thursday, June 20. The official Journal of West Baton Rouge also claimed first place for its self-promotion using the online E-edition.
Reporters, photographers and designers for the Journal earned several awards:
First place in Best Sports Photo - Pelican Tyran Williams sails over a White Castle Player by Hannah Swarner
First place in Best Feature Photo - Lukeville Lunch Surprise by Breanna Smith
Second place in Best Layout and Design, Gary Hebert Award - Fourth of July special section by Cole Williams
Second place in Best Photo Package - West Side Wonderland photos by Hannah Swarner and community submissions, design by Breanna Smith
Third place in Best Single Editorial - Ugly Clothes and Greasy Kid Stuff by Cole Williams
Third place in Best News Story - Farmers on the Front Line by Breanna Smith
First place in Best Overall Website
First place in Best Self-Promotion of Your Operation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.