Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.