The West Side Journal Weekly Review made its debut on www.BRproud.com Friday, April 19.
The new partnership between the West Side Journal, BRproud.com, LOCAL 33 and FOX 44 seeks to provide residents with easy access to local news.
The Weekly Review is read by West Side Journal news editor Breanna Smith. The article includes a video recap of the week, links to the newspaper’s top stories and information on upcoming events.
It will appear on BRproud.com each Friday and a link will be provided on the West Side Journal website every Friday as well.
Click here to view the first West Side Journal Weekly Review.
New feature on https://t.co/n110S14dPl from @BtheJournalist with the @WestSideJournal. Check it out! https://t.co/6e1o7LnjSg— Joe Spadea (@JoeSpadea) April 19, 2019
