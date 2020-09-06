The long-awaited West Side Village sewer rehab project is complete Mayor Richard Lee told City Council members during the Wednesday, Sept. 2 council committee meetings.
The $375,000 project completed by Tullier Services is the remedy to sewage backups some residents, especially those on Heliotrope and Gladiola streets, experienced during heavy rain events.
The project included moving the lift station, deepening it and rerouting lines.
The city funded the project as part of its major capital improvements plan. Over the past three years, the city has spent more than $846,000 on projects included in that plan. About $338,000 of that funding went to reworking the 60-year-old sewer lift station on LA 1 near Court Street - where all sewage from the city’s east side goes for processing.
The funding for these projects came from a .5% interest loan from the Louisiana Department of Environment about 10 years ago.
The West Side Village sewer rehab project is not the end of improvements to the city’s sewer, though. The city recently secured a Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant of $40,000 to continue upgrading the system. The grant is for fixing cracks in the sewer line throughout the city.
The city conducted a smoke test last year - during which smoke is blown through the pipes to expose any cracks - which showed problems in the line itself and helped secure the grant.
The ultimate goal is to convert the West Side Village treatment plant to a master lift station and build a new, higher capacity wastewater treatment plant outside of the city limits. Big plans come with big price tags, and this one could cost the city as much as $15 million.
After securing land for a sewer treatment plant, the project could take up to 10 years to complete engineers have said.
Between 2015 and 2019, the city spent approximately $1 million on sewage and wastewater treatment plant repairs. During the 2017-2018 fiscal year, Port Allen spent more than $500,000 - the most in a decade - on various system repairs and the $400,000 rehabilitation of the lift station near the Depot between avenues A and B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.