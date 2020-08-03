Developers and parish officials broke ground on the first assisted living facility south of the Intracoastal Waterway Friday, July 31.
West Town Assisted Living will be a 73-bed facility with an on-site wellness and rehabilitation center. It is located on La. Hwy. 1 in Port Allen next door to Casa Loma Plaza.
The assisted living community will fill a need for senior citizens in West Baton Rouge, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.
"This brand new community will provide state of the art facilities and a place for seniors to receive care that will empower them to live independently and better than ever before," Laura Obier said. Obier served as the real estate agent for the land transaction.
The site is being developed by Restic Companies with architecture by Fusion BCB.
West Towne Assisted Living will be operated by Gerard Lacour, who operates the LaCour House Assisted Living Community in New Roads.
