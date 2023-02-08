A one of a kind assisted living from the brilliant minds of the LaCour family.
The same family that created the award winning assisted living, LaCour House, has decided to expand, thus creating this brand new community.
West Towne is more than a facility, it’s a community, it’s a family, and more importantly a home for all of those in need.
Forty seven years of caring for those in need, 47 years of great memories, 47 years of experience.
The LaCour family takes pride in keeping their community a family owned business.
Decades of wisdom in the healthcare industry have been passed down throughout the years, creating the perfect formula to use when caring for our members.
What is that formula? Well it’s quite simple, it’s Love. We treat each and every resident as if they were a member of our own family. From the moment you step through the doors of West Towne, you become part of our huge family tree!
Age does not diminish the basic human desire for independence, dignity and choice. West Towne seeks to fulfill all of those needs for our seniors.
What we all want each and every day is to be happy and healthy. We all want to continue to contribute and to have a voice in the direction of our lives. West Towne will handle those burdensome tasks such as cooking and cleaning so residents can focus on the important things in life.
Free from those chores, our residents can focus on family, friends and fun. With our personal emergency response systems and 24-hour access to staff, our residents can feel at ease knowing support is available at all times.
Our neighborhood’s innoavative design includes free access to a beautifully enclosed courtyard where residents can enjoy gardening, walking or simply relaxing in their favorite rocking chair.
Families can rest easy knowing that our neighborhood is keypad protected while our residents freely move around their home. As many caregivers can attest, familiar rountines can be reassuring to those experiencing Alzhemier’s Disease or other memory loss.
But as the saying goes “variety is the spice of life.” West Towne seeks to fulfill both of these needs while caring for our members.
Contact Information:
Phone: (225) 349 - 6199
Address: 2104 West Towne Dr. Port Allen, Louisiana 70767
