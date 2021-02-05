On Monday, Feb. 15, the right Westbound I-10 lane to Port Allen will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. to perform attenuator repairs. The left lane to Plaquemine (LA 1 South) will remain open to traffic.
Detour Information:
Drivers headed LA 1 North will Exit Port of Baton Rouge to Ernest Wilson Dr. and utilize Capital Dr. to gain access to LA 1 North.
