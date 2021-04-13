There will be a westbound lane closure on US 190 in the Erwinville Tuesday through Thursday, April 20-22, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as DOTD crews make roadway repairs.
Wideloads over 12 feet will not be permitted to pass through this work zone between the above mentioned hours.
Please drive with caution through work zones and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
