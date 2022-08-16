The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Council is pleased to announce the third annual Westside Shopping Extravaganza on Aug. 21.
The event will take place at the Addis Community Center from noon until 4 p.m.
“The Westside Shopping Extravaganza started in 2019 by a group of West Baton Rouge small business owners who came together in an effort to encourage and educate community members about the power of shopping small," said Annie Bass, owner of SoSis in a released statement. "This one-day event is a way for small businesses to showcase their offerings all under one roof – all while having fun, networking with other business owners, and boosting their sales."
There are a limited number of VIP tickets available until Aug. 20, or while supplies last and the cost is $20 per ticket.
The VIP experience includes early access to the event from noon until 1 p.m., an exclusive swag bag with goodies provided by participating businesses, and a complimentary glass of champagne.
Throughout the day, attendees will experience performances and demonstrations by Alyssa’s Performing Arts, Brittany’s School of Dance, Corelogix Fitness and Machita Dance Company.C
Musician Chris Ocmand will also perform, but only during the VIP hour.
Proceeds from the Westside Shopping Extravaganza will be used towards scholarship winners Brandon Jefferson (Brusly High School) and Angel Veal (Port Allen High School). Both students will have a special presentation at 3:45 p.m. before the event closes.
For more information and to RSVP, visit the Westside Shopping Extravaganza Facebook Event Page. The complete list of vendors can also be found on the Facebook page. VIP ticket purchases can be made on Eventbrite. General admission is $10 and will be available at the door.
