Joann Moore, the 76-year-old Port Allen resident allegedly murdered by her son, died of asphyxiation, the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed on Tuesday, April 30.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 44-year-old Louis W. Moore, Jr. after discovering the body of his mother near their shared residence in a trailer park on Lafiton Lane around midnight on Saturday, April 27.
Louis Moore, Jr. was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Joann Moore’s death.
Louis Moore, Jr. gave “certain details” about the whereabouts of the deceased body and series of events leading to his mother’s death, detectives said.
WBRSO issued a missing person alert for Moore, who was last seen alive on Wednesday, April 24 at their home on Lafiton Lane. Less than an hour after issuing the alert, detectives found her body in a shallow grave near a creek behind their trailer around 11:05 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and autopsy results are preliminary.
A bond has not yet been set for Louis Moore, Jr.
