The daughter of a Pointe Coupee woman found dead in her home nearly 12 years ago is asking the 18th JDC to require the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office to provide the investigatory records they have not produced despite her public records requests.
In the petition, Kathryn Simpson alleges Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres, 18th Judicial District Attorney Ricky Ward and Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton have violated the Louisiana Public Record law by withholding investigative files and other records from Womack’s immediate family.
According to LA RS 44:3, the district court must provide unlimited access to all evidence and records the immediate family of a person who has died from something other than natural causes after 10 years have passed since their death. The records and evidence will not be available for inspection by the media.
Simpson's petition also requests statutory penalties of $100 per day for their alleged violation of the Louisiana Public Records Act and attorney’s fees related to the petition and any litigation.
Womack was found dead in her mobile home on August 1, 2008. Deputies initially told Simpson her mother slipped in chocolate syrup and hit her head. However, following her mother’s cremation, investigators ruled Womack’s death a homicide, making her cremation illegally authorized. This year, Gov. Edwards upheld lawmakers’ decision to change the language of the law, which both maintains the present law, which prevents coroners from issuing a permit for cremation if the death is ruled a homicide or occurred under suspicious circumstances, while also allowing for cremation after completion of a death investigation under those same circumstances.
A hearing is set for Simpson's injunction on June 30 in front of Judge Alvin Batiste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.